alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €19.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €19.00 ($22.09) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.04% from the stock’s current price.

AOX has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.10 ($19.88) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €17.44 ($20.27).

ETR AOX opened at €17.75 ($20.64) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of €17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 52 week high of €15.24 ($17.72).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

