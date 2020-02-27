Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.4% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,979.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $982.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,985.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1,833.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,586.57 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

