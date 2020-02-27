AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 290,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,725 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its position in AMBEV S A/S by 5,492.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,607,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,386,000 after buying an additional 9,435,660 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,989,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754,605 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 1,583.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,811,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,945 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 282.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,602,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 34.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 513,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABEV shares. Barclays cut AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.90 price target (down from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. AMBEV S A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $3.57 on Thursday. AMBEV S A/S has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.