Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 134.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 543,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,368 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Amdocs worth $39,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Amdocs by 20.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amdocs from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Amdocs stock opened at $68.07 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.43.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

