America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATAX. TheStreet lowered shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

ATAX opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.34. America First Multifamily Investors has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $10,308,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

