American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWK. UBS Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

AWK stock opened at $133.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.93. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $141.37.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.40%.

In other news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

