Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cross Research downgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

Shares of APH opened at $95.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $83.78 and a 12 month high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.