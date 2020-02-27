Amplify Energy (AMPY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Amplify Energy to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AMPY opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $185.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Amplify Energy has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

