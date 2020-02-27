Analysts Anticipate First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) will announce sales of $108.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.00 million and the highest is $108.70 million. First Financial Bankshares posted sales of $95.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $444.50 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $468.55 million, with estimates ranging from $468.10 million to $469.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

FFIN has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.73 per share, with a total value of $48,622.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,557.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $248,571.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $430,253 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 102.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,771,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,047,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,663,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,384,000 after purchasing an additional 70,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,198,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFIN stock opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.08. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

