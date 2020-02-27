Analysts Expect ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) will post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.12. ACM Research reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACMR. ValuEngine lowered ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ACM Research from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ACM Research from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $37.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $612.52 million, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of -0.64. ACM Research has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $51.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ACM Research by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth $1,757,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in ACM Research by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 29,776 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ACM Research by 671.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ACM Research by 1,017.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 49,849 shares during the period. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

