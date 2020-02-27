Analysts Offer Predictions for Hasbro, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Hasbro in a report issued on Sunday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink anticipates that the company will earn $5.43 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2023 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from to in a research note on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $82.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.11. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAS. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

