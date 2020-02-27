Analysts Set Expectations for KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Get KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR alerts:

VOPKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR stock opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.73.

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $330.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.43 million.

About KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.