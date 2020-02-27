Analyzing Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) & FFW (NASDAQ:FFWC)

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) and FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Central Federal and FFW’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Federal $46.82 million 1.63 $9.60 million N/A N/A FFW $19.80 million 2.48 $4.34 million N/A N/A

Central Federal has higher revenue and earnings than FFW.

Profitability

This table compares Central Federal and FFW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Federal 20.50% 18.90% 1.29% FFW 21.94% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Central Federal has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFW has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Central Federal and FFW, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.2% of Central Federal shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Central Federal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of FFW shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Central Federal beats FFW on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Central Federal Company Profile

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and corporate treasury management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated five branch offices located in Franklin, Hamilton, Summit, and Columbiana Counties; and a loan production office located in Franklin County; and an agency office located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. Central Federal Corporation was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

FFW Company Profile

FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.

