Analyzing RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) and Pulse Biosciences (NYSE:PLSE)

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.3% of RA Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of RA Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.6% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RA Medical Systems and Pulse Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RA Medical Systems $6.26 million 3.19 -$30.83 million ($3.34) -0.45 Pulse Biosciences N/A N/A -$37.54 million ($2.20) -3.11

RA Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences. Pulse Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RA Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

RA Medical Systems has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RA Medical Systems and Pulse Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RA Medical Systems -797.11% -112.93% -95.69% Pulse Biosciences N/A -77.93% -70.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RA Medical Systems and Pulse Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RA Medical Systems 0 3 2 0 2.40 Pulse Biosciences 0 1 0 0 2.00

RA Medical Systems presently has a consensus target price of $3.60, indicating a potential upside of 141.61%. Pulse Biosciences has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.28%. Given RA Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RA Medical Systems is more favorable than Pulse Biosciences.

Summary

RA Medical Systems beats Pulse Biosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. It also provides Pharos, an excimer laser device that emits highly concentrated ultraviolet light used in the treatment of dermatological skin disorders. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force in the United States. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

