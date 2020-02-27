Analyzing Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NASDAQ:BMY)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and Bristol-Myers Squibb, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bristol-Myers Squibb 0 2 12 0 2.86

Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus target price of $62.64, suggesting a potential upside of 0.96%. Given Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Verrica Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Profitability

This table compares Verrica Pharmaceuticals and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals N/A -35.11% -33.59% Bristol-Myers Squibb 13.15% 48.97% 16.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verrica Pharmaceuticals and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$20.65 million ($1.41) -9.20 Bristol-Myers Squibb $26.15 billion 3.87 $3.44 billion $4.69 13.23

Bristol-Myers Squibb has higher revenue and earnings than Verrica Pharmaceuticals. Verrica Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bristol-Myers Squibb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 4.12, indicating that its stock price is 312% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.4% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bristol-Myers Squibb beats Verrica Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts. It is also developing cantharidin-based product candidate, VP-103 for the treatment of plantar warts. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis. It also provides Sprycel, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia; Yervoy, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; Empliciti, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Baraclude, an oral antiviral agent for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B. In addition, the company offers Reyataz, a protease inhibitor for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and Evotaz; Sustiva franchise, a non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor for the treatment of HIV; and Daklinza NS5A replication complex inhibitor, Sunvepra NS3 protease inhibitor, and Beclabuvir NS5B inhibitor. It sells products to wholesalers, retail pharmacies, hospitals, government entities, and medical profession. It has collaboration agreements with Nektar Therapeutics; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Biocartis Group NV.; and FameWave Ltd. The company was formerly known as Bristol-Myers Company and changed its name to Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in 1989. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.