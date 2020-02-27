Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 505.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,017,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,024,234 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.20% of Antero Midstream worth $45,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of AM opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44. Antero Midstream Corp has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 44.80%. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.28%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.40%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.