Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $868.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.83 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Brent C. Jewell bought 2,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $2,762,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 814.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

