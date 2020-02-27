Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,885,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,196,666 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $185,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. JMP Securities cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

APO stock opened at $43.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.90. Apollo Global Management LLC has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $52.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.11 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 131.37%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $183,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 140,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $6,594,857.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,548,420 shares of company stock worth $221,110,881. Corporate insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.