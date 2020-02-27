Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lessened by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.2% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $10,518,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.7% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,203,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $292.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,260.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.50 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.33.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

