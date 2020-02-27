Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) versus Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Critical Analysis

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

45.8% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Applied Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and Halozyme Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies $41.69 million 2.15 -$2.01 million ($0.11) -44.73 Halozyme Therapeutics $195.99 million 15.83 -$80.33 million ($0.50) -42.34

Applied Genetic Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Halozyme Therapeutics. Applied Genetic Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halozyme Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and Halozyme Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies -4.81% -26.07% -21.36% Halozyme Therapeutics -36.86% -28.31% -17.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Applied Genetic Technologies and Halozyme Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00 Halozyme Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86

Applied Genetic Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 235.37%. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $24.71, suggesting a potential upside of 16.74%. Given Applied Genetic Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Genetic Technologies is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies beats Halozyme Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology. It has collaboration agreements with Biogen MA, Inc., Synpromics Limited, and Bionic Sight, LLC, as well as the University of Florida Research Foundation. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. The company's products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. Its pipeline include Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. The company also develops PEGPH20, a therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; in Phase Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with previously treated metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with gastric cancer; and in Phase Ib/II for cholangiocarcinoma and gall bladder cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Alexion Pharma Holding; and ARGENX BVBA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.