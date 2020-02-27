Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,255,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,271 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.70% of Aramark worth $184,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 116,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

ARMK stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

