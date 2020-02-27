Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Up 33.1% in February

Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 896,800 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the January 30th total of 673,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 569,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. INCA Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 5,547,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,935,000 after purchasing an additional 175,946 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 603,275 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,588,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 11.9% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 901,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 95,540 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 194,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARCO. Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

ARCO opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

