ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ARKAY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded ARKEMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARKEMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded ARKEMA/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ARKEMA/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of ARKAY stock opened at $95.69 on Tuesday. ARKEMA/S has a 12 month low of $80.75 and a 12 month high of $108.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.21. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

