Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

ARVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.90.

ARVN stock opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,457.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter worth $447,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 578.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 75,733 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter worth $137,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $56,639,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter worth $47,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

