Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) & Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) Head-To-Head Review

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) and Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.0% of Aspen Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Wah Fu Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Aspen Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Group and Wah Fu Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group -16.23% -25.81% -14.68% Wah Fu Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aspen Group and Wah Fu Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Wah Fu Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aspen Group presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.44%. Given Aspen Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aspen Group is more favorable than Wah Fu Education Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aspen Group and Wah Fu Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group $34.03 million 5.44 -$9.28 million ($0.50) -19.26 Wah Fu Education Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wah Fu Education Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aspen Group.

Summary

Aspen Group beats Wah Fu Education Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc. provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies. As of April 30, 2018, it had 7,057 degree-seeking students enrolled. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in China. It operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies. This segment provides self-study examination, continuing education, and non-diploma training platforms that allow students to enroll in courses for college credit; and online training and examination preparation services directly to students. The Technological Development and Operation Services segment develops and maintains online education platforms and online courses for its clients, including universities and government agencies, as well as private clients, such as publishers and education service companies; and provides consulting, maintenance, and updating services related to online education programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

