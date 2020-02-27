ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATNI. ValuEngine lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Get ATN International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.91. ATN International has a one year low of $50.48 and a one year high of $65.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 28.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ATN International by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ATN International by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.