AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AudioCodes from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

AudioCodes stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.92 million, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. AudioCodes had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,142,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in AudioCodes by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in AudioCodes by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 78,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 46,409 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AudioCodes by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,207,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,011,000 after acquiring an additional 41,713 shares in the last quarter. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

