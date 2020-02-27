Avast (LON:AVST) Price Target Cut to GBX 440

Avast (LON:AVST) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 440 ($5.79) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Avast in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 405 ($5.33) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Avast from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Avast from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 465 ($6.12) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 471.13 ($6.20).

Shares of AVST opened at GBX 392.20 ($5.16) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 474.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 423.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.92, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 20.43. Avast has a 1 year low of GBX 277.20 ($3.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 552 ($7.26).

In other news, insider Ulf Claesson sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.71), for a total transaction of £2,170,000 ($2,854,511.97).

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

