AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RCEL. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on AVITA MED LTD/S from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVITA MED LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of AVITA MED LTD/S stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $756.81 million, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.22 and a current ratio of 15.36. AVITA MED LTD/S has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $11.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCEL. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

