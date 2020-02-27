B. Riley Weighs in on S&W Seed’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of S&W Seed in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.54. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 20.25%.

In other news, insider Mfp Partners Lp purchased 22,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $66,186.45. In the last three months, insiders acquired 28,030 shares of company stock worth $82,914. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,246,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 43,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 407,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

