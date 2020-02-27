Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $128.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.80 and its 200-day moving average is $131.79. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.45 and a 52 week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

