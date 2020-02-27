Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy stock opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $39.27 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.