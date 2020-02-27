Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 6,446 Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $44,817,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAR. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $120.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.31. Marriott International Inc has a 12-month low of $116.85 and a 12-month high of $153.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $342,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,927.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 3,732 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $519,718.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,877.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,562 shares of company stock valued at $16,543,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

