Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 4,654 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,005,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,509,000 after purchasing an additional 65,469 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $116,421,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 610,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.53.

NYSE STZ opened at $190.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.09. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $214.48. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

In other news, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776 over the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

