Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $1.12 Million in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth $9,507,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Cfra cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

Shares of LDOS opened at $110.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.53. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $61.74 and a twelve month high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

