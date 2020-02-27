Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $971,000 in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,334 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,079,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,424 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,572,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,758,000 after acquiring an additional 513,401 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the third quarter worth about $38,943,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,900,778,000 after acquiring an additional 229,679 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Shares of DLR stock opened at $130.38 on Thursday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.39.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus decreased their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.71.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $611,792.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $657,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $685,359.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,538 shares of company stock worth $2,761,977. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.