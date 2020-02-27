Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of VF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 322,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of VF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,841,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VFC opened at $76.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.00. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. VF’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. VF’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on VF in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

In other news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

