Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $968,000 Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.36.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

