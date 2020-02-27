Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 55,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 941,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after buying an additional 91,223 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 360,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after buying an additional 77,431 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 220,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $56,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.63. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.84 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

