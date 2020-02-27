Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,219,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,745,000 after purchasing an additional 102,413 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 119,749 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 381,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 55,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $2,872,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 68,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $3,540,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,754.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,750 shares of company stock valued at $18,417,075. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Service Co. International stock opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. Service Co. International has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $850.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

