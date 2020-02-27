Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $216,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,279.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $424,181.84. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,410 shares of company stock worth $9,287,388. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

