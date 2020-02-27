Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $100.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $74.89 and a one year high of $103.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

