Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 7,746 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,658,997,000 after acquiring an additional 554,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,602,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 63.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,041,000 after acquiring an additional 798,176 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,226,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,671,000 after acquiring an additional 25,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 942,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys stock opened at $142.04 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.65 and a fifty-two week high of $166.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.92.

In other Synopsys news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total value of $1,499,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,892.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,397 shares in the company, valued at $36,895,486.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,624 shares of company stock worth $40,969,270. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

