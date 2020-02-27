Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $1.06 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 37,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $266,978.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $6,873,102.00. Insiders have sold a total of 130,805 shares of company stock worth $11,067,529 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.16.

Equity Residential stock opened at $83.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $72.64 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

