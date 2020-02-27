Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,735,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $859,985,000 after acquiring an additional 458,934 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.36. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

