Barclays Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €172.00 Price Target

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €172.00 ($200.00) target price from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SAF. Credit Suisse Group set a €162.00 ($188.37) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €156.00 ($181.40) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €149.09 ($173.36).

EPA SAF opened at €130.90 ($152.21) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €143.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €140.60. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($107.40).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

