Barclays PLC Acquires 148,338 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 169.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,948 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,338 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.43% of Signature Bank worth $32,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,312,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 84,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBNY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hovde Group cut Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Shares of SBNY opened at $136.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Signature Bank has a one year low of $111.91 and a one year high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

