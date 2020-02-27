Barclays PLC Acquires 9,838,418 Shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 909.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,919,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,838,418 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tallgrass Energy were worth $241,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Shares of TGE opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $25.96.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

