Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Family Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $286.07 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $250.34 and a one year high of $311.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.29 and a 200 day moving average of $285.25.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

