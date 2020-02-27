Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,634,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423,351 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $116,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 6.0% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,671,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 150,402 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 2,144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,264,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,258 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,321,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $19,578,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 779,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 119,316 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. CNH Industrial NV has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.38.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

